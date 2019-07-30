-$0.18 EPS Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.14). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 159.71% and a negative net margin of 907.71%. The business had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

TXMD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 24,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,872. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $516.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.