-$0.27 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "hold" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 2,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,621. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.40.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $979,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,800.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,844. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,837,000 after buying an additional 123,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

