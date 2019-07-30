$0.66 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cerner posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

In other Cerner news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.57 per share, for a total transaction of $608,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $100,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 72.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 303.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

