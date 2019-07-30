$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.52.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 58,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $79.22.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,953.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,800 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.