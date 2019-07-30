$1.21 EPS Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Shares of CHRW opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $101.20.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.18 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $2,873,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,174,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,200,000 after buying an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,873,000 after buying an additional 111,607 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 150,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

