$1.21 EPS Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. Varian Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BTIG Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $141.22.

VAR stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $119.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $108,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,087.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $60,501.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,492.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,393 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

