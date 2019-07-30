$1.29 EPS Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.411 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.