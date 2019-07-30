$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of ABG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.97. 232,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,772. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $95.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

