$14.50 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce sales of $14.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.43 billion. HP posted sales of $14.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $58.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.42 billion to $59.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $59.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578,963. HP has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 23,902 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.