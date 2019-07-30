$151.73 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post sales of $151.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.06 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $142.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $601.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.79 million to $601.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $630.64 million, with estimates ranging from $620.75 million to $643.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $226,000.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $89.53.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

