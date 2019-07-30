$16.30 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report sales of $16.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.96 million and the highest is $25.99 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $87.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.68 million to $123.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.88 million, with estimates ranging from $28.03 million to $129.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in argenx by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,169,000 after acquiring an additional 454,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $23,999,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,705,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in argenx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,903,000 after acquiring an additional 212,904 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in argenx by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,019,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,922. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $150.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.19.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

