$2.37 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.52. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,991.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Shares of ABG stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 204,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,798. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

