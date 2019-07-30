$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $12.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research set a $118.00 target price on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $52,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $37,053.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,166 shares of company stock valued at $415,930. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $100.68. 6,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

