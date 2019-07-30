$23.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will report sales of $23.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $23.87 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $107.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $132.95 million, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $134.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 29,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Tufin Software Technologies comprises 0.7% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Tufin Software Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

