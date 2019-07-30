25,000 Shares in Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Stratus Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 500.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

NASDAQ STRS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Stratus Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.