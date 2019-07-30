$32.32 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post $32.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.60 million and the highest is $57.00 million. FibroGen posted sales of $43.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $218.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.11 million to $292.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $326.90 million, with estimates ranging from $221.66 million to $505.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 421,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.85. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $505,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,069,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $1,852,586.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,402,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,308,835.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,060 shares of company stock valued at $12,251,501. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 150.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 672.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

