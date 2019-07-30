$321.56 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post $321.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.90 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $307.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.78.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $116,633.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,092.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,060 shares of company stock worth $461,133. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.65. 1,556,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,693. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

