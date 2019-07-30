3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Short Interest Update

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,164,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 10,410,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its holdings in 3M by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.77.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.63. 1,873,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,654. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. 3M has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

