4,200 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,650.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

NYSE:MPC opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

