440,000 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $411,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $538,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,895,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 986,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. 5,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.84. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $906.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

