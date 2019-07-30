$504.31 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to announce sales of $504.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $594.00 million and the lowest is $382.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $501.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $575.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OAS. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OAS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,542,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

