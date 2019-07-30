$605.62 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will announce $605.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $601.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $612.60 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $519.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.58.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 140,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.84, for a total transaction of $35,458,534.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.28, for a total transaction of $1,297,662.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,307 shares of company stock valued at $56,092,192. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.95. 25,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,715. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.02.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

