A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.04-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $50-54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.92 million.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 699,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $564.99 million, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.75. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $108,134.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.