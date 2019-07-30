AAON (AAON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $113.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAON stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,945. AAON has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $52,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $186,725.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,247 shares in the company, valued at $41,810,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,042 shares of company stock worth $292,967. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

