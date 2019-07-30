Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 40,685 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $70,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,924,260,000 after purchasing an additional 708,691 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $244,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $8,251,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.47. 482,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,125,260 shares of company stock worth $89,443,361. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

