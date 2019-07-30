Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $797.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report sales of $797.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $805.00 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $765.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 24,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,569. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

