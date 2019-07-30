Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,668,000 after buying an additional 1,173,313 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $15,355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accenture by 71.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,659,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in Accenture by 87.2% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,022,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,040,000 after buying an additional 476,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Accenture by 119.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 861,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,698,000 after buying an additional 468,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on CannTrust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $3,110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,147 shares of company stock worth $6,203,388 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.88. 170,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,576. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.78. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

