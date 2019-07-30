AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Up 6.6%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.60, 1,096,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,833,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACRX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.24.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

