ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY remained flat at $$4.55 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.25.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.