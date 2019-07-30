ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. 2,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,310. ACNB has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.29.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

