Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 11,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,922. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.05. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 291.22% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

