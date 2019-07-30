Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) & Arco Platform (NYSE:ARCE) Financial Comparison

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 8.83% 11.38% 7.35% Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adtalem Global Education and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arco Platform 0 1 4 0 2.80

Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.39%. Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.00%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Arco Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.23 billion 2.23 $33.76 million $2.78 17.45 Arco Platform $100.06 million 10.21 $6.13 million $0.27 166.67

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Adtalem Global Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Arco Platform on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Professional Education segment operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, which provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and U.S. Medical Licensing Examination certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers professional education in the areas of finance, accounting, analytics, marketing, and healthcare. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 15 institutions, which offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of business, management, medical, healthcare, law, and engineering; and provides legal bar exam review courses. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

