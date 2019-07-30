ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of -81.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 144.0%.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.