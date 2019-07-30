ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €8.30 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ADV opened at €7.11 ($8.27) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.01 million and a P/E ratio of 27.45. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of €6.05 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of €9.82 ($11.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.74.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



