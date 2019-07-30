Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Laidlaw set a $10.00 target price on Affimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of AFMD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,224. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $184.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,121,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 210,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Affimed by 2,243.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

