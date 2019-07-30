Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,388 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 1.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $77,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $231.39. The company had a trading volume of 449,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $231.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

