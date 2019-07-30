AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Trading Up 18.1% After Strong Earnings

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) shares were up 18.1% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 30,208,834 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 8,944,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 61.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 312,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 214,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $891.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.99.

AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

