Akero Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AKRO) Quiet Period To End on July 30th

Akero Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AKRO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 30th. Akero Therapeutics had issued 5,750,000 shares in its IPO on June 20th. The total size of the offering was $92,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Akero Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKRO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 250,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth Loring Harrison purchased 900,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.