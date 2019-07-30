Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of ALG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $106.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $812,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,692.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $877,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,922,088.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,225 shares of company stock worth $2,941,976. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

