Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Down 10.7% in July

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,216,700 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 3,600,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $21,965,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $20,862,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $14,747,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $4,680,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $4,088,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alector stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,648. Alector has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

