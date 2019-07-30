Allen T. Peters Sells 5,831 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) insider Allen T. Peters sold 5,831 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $240,703.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,067,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after buying an additional 136,112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after buying an additional 54,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

