Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $10.40 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 167,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 872,279 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

