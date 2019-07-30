Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2019 earnings at $13.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $15.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $15.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $15.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $59.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $16.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $65.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,375.73.

GOOG opened at $1,239.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,125.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The company has a market cap of $868.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total value of $46,313.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,991.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478 shares of company stock worth $549,005. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

