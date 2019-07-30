Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $1,225.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $1,225.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,368.76.

GOOGL opened at $1,241.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,126.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $237,900,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,924,000 after acquiring an additional 132,686 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 315.5% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 92,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,127,000 after acquiring an additional 70,215 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

