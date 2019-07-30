Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,420.00 price target (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,375.73.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $1,239.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,125.42. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $868.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 478 shares of company stock valued at $549,005 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.