Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.53 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $137,561.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $1,533,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,597 shares of company stock worth $11,755,357 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alteryx by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alteryx by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.60. 1,024,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.12.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

