Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.99. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 18,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $691,510.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,528 shares in the company, valued at $987,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lipscomb S. Michael purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,917. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

