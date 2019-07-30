Altus Midstream (ALTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Altus Midstream to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of ALTM opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $243,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

