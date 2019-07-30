Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Societe Generale began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,370.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research began coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.29 price target for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,248.39.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,912.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,935.93. The stock has a market cap of $956.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total value of $4,815,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

