American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after purchasing an additional 438,632 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,456,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,075,000 after buying an additional 481,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,455,000 after buying an additional 131,313 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,014,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,697,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,121. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $947,250.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,112,145. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.